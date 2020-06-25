AeroVironment (AVAV +9.8% ) shares fly to within $1 of their all-time high following better than expected Q4 earnings and an upbeat revenue forecast.

Stifel upgrades the stock to Buy from Hold with a $90 price target, spiked from $55, saying AeroVironment is "in a favorable position given strong demand for its existing portfolio and a full pipeline of new capabilities."

Stifel's Joseph DeNardi is positive on the company's Switchblade line, which he believes may become a meaningful revenue contributor in the near-term.

Piper Sandler raises its price target to a Street-high $93 from $76, saying Q4 results were well above consensus and the pipeline for the company's FY 2021 "appears robust."

Canaccord Genuity, which hiked its target to $84 from $75, says AeroVironment's results were impressive and "industry fundamentals remain favorable."