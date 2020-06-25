Stocks wrapped up Thursday near the highs of the session following a wave of buying in the last hour of trading, led by financials.

The S&P closed up 1.1% , the Dow added 1.2% and the Nasdaq finished 1.1% higher .

Financials, already boosted by a regulatory change at midday, charged higher in late trading ahead of the results of the Fed’s stress tests. The sector finished up 2.6% . Goldman (NYSE:GS) rose 4.5% .

Energy also made a run as oil recouped some of yesterday’s sharp losses. Crude futures settled up 1.9% and extended gains later, rising 2.6% to $39/barrel.

Information Technology moved higher late, ending up 1.7% , with Accenture (NYSE:ACN) leading the way, up 7.5% .

In contrast to yesterday’s selloff, the market was able to shrug off similar COVID headlines this afternoon. Apple, up 1.4% , said it was re-closing 14 stores in Florida. And the director of the CDC said it estimates cases in the U.S. could be 10x higher than reported.