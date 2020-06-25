Under the strategic multi-year alliance, Hitachi and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will "accelerate the digital transformation of the manufacturing and logistics industries across Southeast Asia, North America and Japan."

Hitachi will integrate its Lumada IoT platform and its IoT ready industry controllers with Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

The first solutions will be available next month in Thailand. The rollout will extend to North America and Japan in the future.

Two years ago, Microsoft pledged $5B to build its own IoT platform. Earlier this week, the tech giant acquired IoT security company CyberX.