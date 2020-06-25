CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) has jumped 19.7% after hours following fiscal Q1 earnings where it easily cleared a lowered revenue bar and managed positive adjusted earnings.

Gains in software/subscriptions helped mitigate a drop-off in core telematics products and its LoJack line (which it pinned on the pandemic). Overall revenues fell 10% to $80.2M.

Gross margin was 38.7%.

GAAP net loss of $14.4M reflected a noncash impairment of goodwill and other assets of $4.3M. Meanwhile, adjusted net income landed at $0.6M.

Operating cash flow came in at $5.9M, and the company ended the quarter with $104M in cash/equivalents and about $262.6M in outstanding debt.

Revenue by segment: Software & Subscription Services, $28M (up 10%); Telematics products, $45.5M (down 11.1%); LoJack U.S. SVR products, $6.65M (down 46%).

It's not providing Q2 guidance due to poor visibility from the pandemic.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

