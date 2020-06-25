After the the end of Q1, Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEMKT:IMH) continued to sell assets and repay debt since the end of Q1 to substantially reduce leverage on its balance sheet.

Sold ~$469M in mortgage loans, repaid ~$490M of associated warehouse borrowings, extended the maturity of $25M in convertible promisory notes by six month to Nov. 9, 2020, completed the sale of $4.1B in UPF of Freddie Mac MSRs, and repaid associated $15M outstanding on the MSR borrowing facility in its entirety, all between April 1 and May 31, 2020.

During Q1 and through June 25, IMH satisfied all obligations under its warehouse lending and repurchase facilities and chose reduced its borrowing capacity since March 31, 2020 to $600M from $1.7B, and reduced warehouse counterparties from six to three.

"We believe our existing borrowing capacity is sufficient to fund our near-term origination activities," the company said in its Q1 earnings release.

Q1 core loss of $2.64 per share compares with -$0.28 per share in the year ago period.

Q1 net interest income of $2.93M increased from $1.80M a year earlier and $2.5M in Q4 2019.

Q1 total originations of $1.52B jumped from $581.5M a year earlier and was essentially flat with Q4 2019.

Q1 total revenue of -$43.5M compares with revenue of $10.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on June 26 at 9:00 AM ET.

