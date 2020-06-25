Seeking Alpha
Okta, security peers launch work from home integrations

SA News Editor

In response to the work from home shift, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), and Netskope will offer integrated product solutions, advanced insights, and reference architecture.

"By further enhancing our integrations with CrowdStrike, Netskope, and Proofpoint, organizations of any size can benefit from a complete understanding of how to implement a modern, identity-centric, zero trust security ecosystem to meet their immediate needs accelerated by the pandemic, and arguably just as important, to future-proof for what’s ahead.," says Okta Chief Security Officer David Bradbury.