The Fed tells banks they must keep Q3 dividends at Q2 levels and forbids them from buying back shares in Q3 in order to preserve capital.

It's also requiring that banks re-evaluate their longer-term capital plans.

"All large banks will be required to resubmit and update their capital plans later this year to reflect current stresses, which will help firms re-assess their capital needs and maintain strong capital planning practices during this period of uncertainty," the Fed said in its statement.

The board will conduct additional analysis each quarter to determine if adjustments to this response are appropriate.

As for the actual stress tests, results show that "all large banks remain strongly capitalized," the Fed said.

It also won't object to five foreign banks whose capital planning practices were evaluated as part of the stress tests.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard objects to allowing banks to continue paying dividends thanks to the change in financial conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I do not support giving the green light for large banks to deplete capital, which raises the risk they will need to tighten credit or rebuild capital during the recovery," she wrote in a separate statement.

"Temporarily halting shareholder payouts at large banks due to the COVID-19 shock would create a level playing field and allow all banks to preserve capital without suffering a competitive disadvantage relative to their peers," she said.

Under ghe central bank's new sensitivity analysis, loan losses for the 34 banks ranged from $560B to $700B and capital ratios declined from 12.0% in Q4 2019 to between 9.5% and 7.7% under the hypothetical downside scenarios.

Under the U- and W-shaped scenarios, most firms remain well capitalized but several would approach minimum capital levels, the Fed said.