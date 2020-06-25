Nike (NYSE:NKE) reports as results were significantly impacted by the closings of stores during global lockdowns in FQ4.

Revenue fell 46% for the North America business to $2.23B vs. $2.17B consensus, while revenue in Europe, Middle East and Africa was also down 46% to $1.33B vs. $1.31B consensus. Greater China revenue was off 3% to $1.65B vs. $1.60B consensus. Digital sales rose 75% during the quarter as an offset.

Gross margin came in at 37.3% of sales vs. 45.7% a year ago and 43.3% consensus. Factoring into the lower margin rate were higher product costs including factory cancellation charges, increased inventory obsolescence reserves and the adverse rate impact of supply chain fixed costs on lower wholesale shipments primarily due to COVID-19.

Nike says approximately 90% of Nike-owned stores are now open across the globe and retail traffic continues to improve week-over-week with higher conversion rates as compared to the prior year. "As physical retail re-opens, NIKE's strong digital trends continue, a testament to the strength of our brand and the investments we've made to elevate digital consumer experiences," says Nike CFO Matt Friend.

Shares of Nike are down 3.85% in AH trading to $97.45 vs. the 52-week trading range of $60.00 to $105.62.

