Windstream restructuring gets court approval
Jun. 25, 2020 (OTCPK:WINMQ) (NASDAQ:UNIT)
- Windstream Holdings' (OTCPK:WINMQ) restructuring plan has been approved in court, and the company now expects to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August as a privately held company, with the backing of Elliott Management.
- That will result in cutting debt by more than $4B (about two-thirds) - wiping out junior bondholders - and gaining access to about $2B in new investment capital.
- “We look forward to beginning this new chapter for Windstream," says CEO/President Tony Thomas. "When we emerge, our lenders will become our new owners and strategic partners and are aligned with our long-term strategy and mission to deliver quality and reliable services. As a private company, Windstream will have increased flexibility to invest in our network, accelerate our transformation and return to growth."
- An interested party: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT); settling a lease dispute between the two is key to Windstream's new strategy.