A Colorado environmental group says it is reviving a push to get an anti-fracking measure on the state's November ballot, just two weeks after another group stopped its efforts because of COVID-19.

Colorado Rising dropped its plan to get a measure on the ballot that would have tightened oil and gas regulations, including proposals to increase the distance between new wells and public spaces.

But now, Safe & Healthy Colorado says it will take on the effort to require a 2,500-ft. distance between new wells and public spaces, vs. 500 ft. currently for homes and 1,000 ft. for schools, hospitals and other high-occupancy buildings.

The group must collect ~125K signatures by Aug. 3 to get on the ballot.

