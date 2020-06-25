In an email to employees viewed by Bloomberg, Uber (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the company will "de-prioritize" several finance-related projects, which include credit cards and a digital wallet.

Uber Money head Peter Hazlehurst announced his departure in a separate email to his team. Uber Money workers will now report directly to Peeyush Nahar, VP of technology.

The ride-share company has worked to cut costs and trim non-core businesses after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out about 70% of the rides.

Uber recently trimmed its workforce by 25% and pulled Eats from eight underperforming global markets.