Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) signed a 3MW data center lease with a Fortune Global 200 company in Singapore, at SIN-1 data center, for utilization of the former's co-location space and network services, as well as storage and office space.

In order to meet customer requirements, the company is building out 2MW of turn-key data center capacity at SIN-1, expected to be completed in Q4.

Construction on an additional 2.25 MW of capacity is already commenced to support future demand.

With this progress, IRM's existing capacity at SIN-1 will be 87% utilized and the capacity under development will be 47% pre-leased.