BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has cut the fee on its $195B iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by one basis point to 0.03%. That means the fee on the IVV now matches that of Vanguard's $124B S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

The largest S&P tracker, State Street's (NYSE:STT) S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) has $269B in AUM and a fee of 0.09%.

With about $2T in its iShares ETFs, BlackRock has roughy one-third of all global ETF assets, while the more mutual-fund-focused Vanguard has about one-fifth. Vanguard, however, took in nearly twice what BlackRock did for ETFs in the first five months of 2020.