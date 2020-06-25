Verizon (NYSE:VZ) says it will pause its advertising on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Ad Age reports - an apparent response to a new open letter from the Anti-Defamation League in its advertiser boycott campaign that calls the telecom out by name.

The ADL's new letter notes ads from brands including Verizon and Geico are appearing alongside offensive content, which is the kind of notice that tends to draw quick action from advertisers.

It accompanied the letter with a blog post with images it claimed were screenshots of brands' ads appearing next to offensive content.

“We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we’ve done with YouTube and other partners,” a Verizon spokeswoman told Ad Age.

Verizon joins a number of other brands pausing Facebook spending for July in the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, including The North Face, Patagonia, REI, Ben & Jerry's, Eddie Bauer and Magnolia Pictures.

After hours: VZ -0.1% ; FB -0.4% .

