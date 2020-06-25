The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee proposes freezing half of the funding for an Army program involving Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) headsets.

The Integrated Visual Augmentation System program wants to develop heads-up displays for ground forces, which would allow commanders to project information in a soldier's visor.

In 2018, the Army awarded Microsoft a $480M contract to adapt its HoloLens AR headsets for the program. The deal's value was increased to $641M this February.

The Army's current budget request includes $906M for IVAS in fiscal 2021 and more than $1B for 2022. Note that not all of that money goes to Mlcrosoft.

The committee wants greater transparency into the program's cost and performance.

Microsoft primarily sells its $3,500 HoloLens headsets to corporate, industrial, and government customers.