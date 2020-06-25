Under the DFAST portion of the Fed's stress test for 19 large banks, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were hit the worst by the Fed's hypothetical crisis scenario.

Goldman's capital levels fell by 6.4 percentage points and Morgan Stanley's sank by 5.5 pp.

Both banks were expected to lag other banks because they depend more on capital markets, which suffered more in the Fed's scenario.

Goldman falls 3.8% in after-hours trading; however Morgan Stanley rose 0.5%.

