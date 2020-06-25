Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increases at an annualized rate of 5.5% in May to $2.41T, slowing from 14.3% in April.

Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $54.5B in May, representing 76% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.

Aggregate unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by ~$15.5B last month.

Single family delinquency rate increased to 81 basis points in May from 64 basis points while the multifamily delinquency rate rose to 9 basis points from 8 basis points.

Measure of FMCC's exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $66M in May; duration gap averaged 0 months.