Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) +6.9% after-hours as it raises its full-year production forecast to 78K-82K boe/day from 70K-74K boe/day previously.

As operating netbacks improved in June, Baytex says it has launched plans to restart ~80% of previously announced 25K boe/day production that was voluntarily shut-in.

The company continues to forecast 2020 capital spending of $260M-$290M, a ~50% reduction from its original plan of $500M-$575M.

At current commodity prices, Baytex expects to generate positive free cash flow over the rest of 2020 and maintain more than $300M of financial liquidity.