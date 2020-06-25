United Airlines' (NASDAQ:UAL) second attempt to pull off a debt sale appears to have worked, as it increased the size of the offering to $6.8B from $5B at yields of 7%-7.25%, Bloomberg reports.

The company is now planning to sell $3.8B of senior secured bonds after initially pitching a $3B deal, while the leveraged loan portion has been increased by $1B to $3B, according to the report.

The upsize, which investors had expected, follows a debt sale by American Airlines, which increased the size of its offering twice yesterday for a final size of $2.5B.

While the market "might be getting airline' out" with the various airline offerings, United's collateral package is a significantly better prospect, CreditSights says.