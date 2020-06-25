Alcoa (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Harvey and Rio Tinto Aluminum (NYSE:RIO) CEO Alf Barrios are among executives saying they "strongly oppose" the potential reinstatement of Section 232 tariffs on aluminum imports.

In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer, the Aluminum Association says the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement set to take effect July 1 will incentivize reliable aluminum trade flows between the U.S. and Canada.

The letter says U.S. aluminum plants, especially those involved in downstream production, rely on the full integrated North American supply chain.

"Even at full capacity, U.S. primary aluminum smelters can only meet about one-third of the demand for this vital material," the letter says. "The aluminum industry has no choice but to import a significant amount of primary aluminum to meet demand - the only question is from where?"

The Trump administration reportedly is considering re-imposing tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada.

