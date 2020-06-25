Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +25% after-hours after touching a new all-time high $6.48 during today's trade before closing up 96%, after saying it signed an MoU with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow to use AMS' resources for lyophilization development and large scale manufacturing including tableting and enteric coating for Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaxart says its oral vaccines "have the potential to offer superior protection against airborne viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 by triggering both mucosal and systemic immunity while being administered by a room temperature-stable tablet, an enormous logistical advantage in large vaccination campaigns."

Earlier this week, the company said it joined the Russell 3000 Index, effective June 29.