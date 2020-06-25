Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says it took a major step toward concluding litigation over its Roundup weedkiller with a ~$10.5B settlement, but it still faces ~30K unresolved cancer claims that could cost billions, Bloomberg reports, adding that lawyers are promising even more lawsuits.

"If Bayer and its investors thought the Roundup litigation was wrapped up in a nice, neat ball with this settlement, they are sadly mistaken," says a plaintiffs' lawyer who won an $8B verdict against Johnson & Johnson last year over one of the company's anti-psychotic drugs.

William Dodero, Bayer's global head of litigation, said today that he could not predict how many new Roundup cases will emerge, but the company has resolved all cases now set for trial and those brought by the plaintiffs' lawyers leading the litigation and is "confident that we can bring this to a final closure in due course."