FDA OKs Zogenix drug for rare childhood epilepsy

  • Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) says the Food and Drug Administration approved its Fintepla drug to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare form of childhood epilepsy.
  • Fintepla uses a low-dose liquid solution of fenfluramine, which was used in an obesity drug combination that was later withdrawn from the market due to evidence of heart valve damage.
  • The drug's main competition will come from GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:GWPH) cannabis-based Epidiolex, which also is approved to treat seizures related to Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
  • Fintepla is expected to bring in peak sales of ~$450M in 5-7 years for its use against Dravet syndrome, Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja says.
