PG&E (NYSE:PCG) has priced its public offering of 423,372,629 common shares at $9.50 and its concurrent public offering of 14,545,455 of equity units at $100 per unit, for total proceeds of $5.154B.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 42,337,263 common shares and 1,454,545 prepaid stock contracts to create up to 1,454,545 equity units, respectively.

The company anticipates emergence from Chapter 11 on successfully consummation of the offerings.

The company has applied to list the equity units on NYSE under the symbol “PCGU.”

Closing date is July 1.

PCG +2.2% after hours to $9.95

Source: Press Release