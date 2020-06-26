Ford (NYSE:F) last night unveiled traditional and hybrid versions (set to achieve 700 miles on a single tank of gas) of its 2021 Ford F-150.

Specs: An optional hands-free driver-assist system that's similar to Tesla's Autopilot or GM's Super Cruise, 12-inch screens and over-the-air updates.

The truck also includes newly designed work areas on the center console and tailgate, lay-flat seats and an integrated generator that can charge tools at work sites or power speakers at tailgate parties.

Scheduled to arrive in dealerships this fall, Ford did not disclose pricing for the pickups, but 2020 models range from about $30K to $70K.