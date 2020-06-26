"We are probably past the lowest point" of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a webinar this morning. "I say that with some trepidation because of course there could be a severe second wave."

Europe opened higher on the outlook: FTSE 100 +1.2% ; DAX +0.7% ; CAC +1.2% ; Euro Stoxx 50 +1% .

"The airline industries, the hospitality industries, the entertainment industries are going to come out of that recovery process in a different shape, and some of them will probably be hurt irremediably. But it will be transformational as well, because there will be industries that will arise from those changes," she added. "We're not going to return to ex ante status quo, it is going to be different."

To cope with the recession, the ECB in June extended its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) until mid-2021 and increased it by €600B to €1.35T.

