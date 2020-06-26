CEOs of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL), United (NASDAQ:UAL), Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) are heading to the White House today to discuss a range of coronavirus-related travel issues with VP Mike Pence and other senior U.S. officials.

They include the industry's push for federally mandate temperature checks, EU travel restrictions on U.S. travelers, contract tracing of passengers and the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand.

Meanwhile, U.S. aviation unions are asking Congress for another $32B bailout to keep hundreds of thousands of workers employed past Sept. 30 as a resurgence in coronavirus cases raises fears that air travel may not rebound this year.