Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) has priced its public offerings of 7.4M shares of common stock at $2.72/share for gross proceeds of ~$20.1M, and $75M of 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.

Underwriters' over-allotment for Shares and Notes is an additional 1,110,000 Shares and $11.25M of Notes, respectively.

The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 326.7974 shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (~$3.06/share).

Net proceeds from the offerings will be used to repay outstanding debt; for R&D activities; for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is June 30.

