Bain Capital has won a bid to acquire Virgin Australia (OTC:VBHLY) in one of the biggest single bets on the airline industry since it was hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier was one of the first big airlines to seek bankruptcy protection, with more than 10K employees and a roughly 31% market share on domestic routes.

While the value of the deal wasn't disclosed, administrator Deloitte said there will be "a significant injection of capital" into the airline.

Larger rival Qantas Airways (OTCPK:QABSY) this week cut 6,000 jobs, grounded about 100 planes and raised as much as A$1.9B ($1.3B) to survive a prolonged downturn.