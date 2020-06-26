Trump administration officials have talked about inserting the federal government deep into the private sector to counter the influence of China's Huawei, the world's top seller of telecom equipment, writes the WSJ's Drew FitzGerald and Sarah Krouse.

The ideas include pushing large U.S. tech giants like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) to acquire European companies Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) or Nokia (NYSE:NOK), but in more than one case, the company wasn't interested in buying into low-margin businesses.

Policymakers have also discussed shoring up Ericsson and Nokia with tax breaks and export-bank financing, or supporting a private-equity group that would take one of the European equipment makers private.

Other proposals would support "open" network technology that would make it easier for U.S. startups to develop new technology for 5G equipment.