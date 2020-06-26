Given the absence of clarity from the FDA regarding BLA review of DBV Technologies' (NASDAQ:DBVT) Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut allergy in children ages 4-11 years, the company is immediately initiating a global restructuring plan to extend cash runway.

DBV is contemplating the implementation of cost reduction measures, including significant reduction in workforce.

The company plans to focus on Viaskin Peanut and scale down other clinical programs and pre-clinical spend.

Under the revised plan, DBV expects cash and cash equivalents of €262.4M at the end of Q1.

All ongoing clinical trials will continue as planned; however, enrollment timelines have been impacted by COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19 uncertainties, the Company anticipates providing an update regarding sample size and expectations for completion of enrollment of Part B of EPITOPE trial in H2.