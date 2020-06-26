H&M Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY) reports sales in the period 1-24 Jun decreased 25% Y/Y in local currencies.

350 stores, representing 7% of the total number of stores, are still closed and a total of 48 of 51 online markets are open.

The company plans to establish an EMTN programme in July 2020 to allow the issue of bonds, primarily in EUR and SEK, for long-term financing.

The cost of markdowns in relation to sales is expected to increase by around 2-3% in Q3 vs. 3Q19.

For FY2020, the pace of closures is being increased to 170 and the number of openings reduced to 130 compared with what was previously planned, resulting in a net decrease in the number of stores of around 40.

To meet the rapid changes in customer behaviour caused by COVID-19, the company is accelerating digital development, optimising the store portfolio and further integrating the channels.

