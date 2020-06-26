Amazon to buy Zoox for over $1B

Following up on the announcement in May, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) agreed to pay over $1B to buy Zoox, a self-driving startup, to boost its investment in autonomous-vehicle technology, reports The Information.

The deal is likely to be finalized on Friday, however the company is unlikely to disclose it when the deal is announced.

Amazon and Zoox did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has stepped up its investment in the car sector, participating in a $530M funding round early last year in self-driving car startup Aurora Innovation.