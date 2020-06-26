Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) expects Q2 comparable sales to be up by a mid-to-high twenties percentage and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.50-2.75 vs. consensus of $0.84.

Gross margin rate to be increase Y/Y.

Due to the recent closure of the sale/leaseback transactions, the company is in a very strong liquidity position, with current cash and short-term investments of ~$890M and no amounts drawn on its $700M revolving credit facility.

BIG +10.75% PM.

