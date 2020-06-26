Chipmakers could see H2 supply tailwind - KeyBanc

Memory-related semiconductor companies could see H2 tailwinds as DRAM and NAND supply growth remains "very limited," according to KeyBanc.

Though visibility is "extremely limited," KeyBanc says low supplies will likely be a "consistent theme through 2021."

The firm maintains Overweight ratings on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Sector-Weight ratings on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO).

