MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) is up 14% premarket on positive preclinical findings published in Frontiers in Immunology regarding the prospect of MN-166 (ibudilast) as an adjunct treatment for glioblastoma.

In this research publication, in collaboration with Dr. Richard Bucala (Yale University), they report the monocytic subset of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (M-MDSCs) expressed high levels of the macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) cognate receptor CD74 in the tumor microenvironment.

Targeting M-MDSCs with ibudilast resulted in decreased MDSC function and enhanced CD8 T cell activity in the tumor microenvironment as compared to treatment with an immune stimulatory therapy alone, which is not effective in treating GBM, and the company hypothesized that better clinical outcomes can be achieved when combined with ibudilast.

Ibudilast readily crosses the blood-brain barrier, an advantage over other agents, and has a strong safety profile.