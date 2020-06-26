Citing a severe downturn in its core oil and gas end market, DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) amends its credit agreement for the waiver of its 1.35x debt service coverage ratio, starting from 3Q20 through 1Q21.

Total lender commitments under the revolving credit facility will remain at $50M with a maturity date in March 2023, while the maximum total leverage ratio will remain at 3.0x.

During the waiver period, the applicable margin for LIBOR and base rate loans shall not be less than 1.75% or .75%, respectively.

The company expects to end Q2 with a net cash and an undrawn $50M revolving credit facility.