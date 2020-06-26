Needham raises its price target on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) after calling the stock a COVID-defensive play.

Analyst Laura Martin: "With uncertainty in every dimension in 360 degrees caused by COVID-19, we think PTON is a great place for investors to hide because we expect: a) strong demand for PTON bikes indefinitely because its wealthy target market will remain hesitant to return to public gyms for years; b) many large residential buildings in cities have closed their in-building gyms, which creates a larger TAM than our pre-COVID IPO projections; c) PTON user data shows workouts/month grow over time, so PTON's biggest value-creation problem was adoption/buying the bike, which COVID-19 is solving; and d) we project bikes have a higher ecosystem value than Treads, and bikes are PTON's only product being shipped today."

The firm keeps a Buy rating on PTON and lifts the PT to $65 from $50 prior and the average Wall Street PT of $54.12.