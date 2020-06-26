Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) says its general partner and subsidiaries have entered into a restructuring support agreement with holders that beneficially own ~62% of the company's 7.25% unsecured notes due 2021.

The pact will aim for an out-of-court exchange offer to exchange existing notes for cash, 11.5% senior secured second lien notes due 2025 and rights to acquire 10% senior secured 1.5 lien notes due 2024.

If conditions of the exchange offer are not satisfied, the company says it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and pursue an in-court restructuring.