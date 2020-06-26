After poring through the Fed's bank stress test results, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin estimates that capital ratio requirements could increase for eight banks that Jefferies covers vs. the Fed's old framework — Capital One (NYSE:COF), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Usdin sees the results as a positive for Citigroup (NYSE:C), "With its estimated requirements holding flat, helped by a lower stress test burndown Y/Y."

Sees greatest risk of WFC cutting its dividends; WFC falls 2.7% in premarket trading.

Under the Fed's new framework, banks may pay in Q3 the same dividend they paid in Q2, but after Q3, dividends cannot exceed the average of the past four quarters' earnings.

Also in the Fed's statement: Banks can't buy back shares in Q3, all large banks must resubmit their capital plans later this year, and the Fed will conduct analysis each quarter to see if more adjustments are appropriate.

Odeon Capital's Dick Bove sees six banks potentially cutting dividends on their own due to the poor scores they received in the stress tests —ALLY, COF, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), CFG, RF, and TFC; Goldman drops 3.2% in premarket trading.

"The capital return language will cause some anxiety," wrote Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli in a note. "Banks will be kept on a very short leash going forward."

The Fed's stress test "indicates that a number of banks must sharply reduce their payouts," said Odeon's Bove. "Uncertainty and lower yields is not the basis for rallying these stocks."