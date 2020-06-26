With shares up 35% from a March low, Evercore downgrades Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from Outperform to In-Line with a $100 price target, a 7% upside.

Analyst C.J. Muse says the firm is "hard pressed to see meaningful upside from current levels."

Muse fears that meaningful data center growth "has been pushed to FY22 at the earliest."

Xilinx shares are down 0.9% pre-market to $92.50.

Upcoming catalyst: Xilinx is estimated to report earnings on July 25. Consensus estimates see $690.59M in revenue and $0.61 EPS.