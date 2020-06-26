Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) issues a formal announcement on the completion of a second test flight from its commercial headquarters at Spaceport America, New Mexico.

The flight followed the completion of Virgin's first test flight from the company’s commercial headquarters in New Mexico on May 1. The SpaceShipTwo Unity flight deck were Mark Stucky and Michael Masucci were on SpaceShipTwo Unity's flight deck. Both pilots are commercial astronauts, having already flown Unity into space on different flights.

"The spaceship achieved a glide speed of Mach 0.85 after being released from the mothership VMS Eve at an altitude of 51,000 ft. Unity completed multiple test-points before touching back down smoothly for a runway landing at Spaceport America," notes the company.

Pending the completion of an extensive data review of the flight, Virgin Galactic says its team will start preparing for the next stage of the flight test program to power spaceflights from Spaceport America.