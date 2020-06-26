Kensington Capital Acquisition (KCAC) has priced its initial public offering of 20M units at $10/unit.
The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will begin trading today.
Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50/share. Only whole warrants are exercisable.
Closing date is June 30.
Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M units.
