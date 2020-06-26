Commenting on court approval for Windstream Holdings' reorganization, Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) President and CEO Kenny Gunderman sees Windstream emerging from bankruptcy "with a significantly improved financial position, resulting in a stronger healthier tenant."

"Our settlement agreement with Windstream adds significant strategic value for Uniti as it further expands and enhances the value of our national network, strengthens Windstream’s competitive position, and provides Uniti a clear path forward," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to have a minimal effect on Uniti's businesses.

"Optimization of our highly valuable portfolio of assets has provided ample liquidity, and as we previously communicated, we do not currently expect there is a need to raise additional capital this year," he added.