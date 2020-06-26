The reaction from Wall Street on Nike's (NYSE:NKE) FQ4 report is largely that of surprise over the high near-term costs associated with COVID-19 and confidence in the long-term story as the digital business continues to take off and the brand strengthens.

Susquehanna (Buy, price target $130): "We think short-term headwinds are masking NKE's long-term potential. Investors should look past the challenges that NKE will face over the next two quarters and focus on the unmatched global strength of the Nike brand, digital prowess, best-in-class customer engagement, unrivaled product innovation, and fortress balance sheet. Cutting estimates based on weaker than anticipated 4Q20 results and NKE's conservative 1H21 outlook, which bakes in a worst case scenario."

Needham (Buy, $113 PT): "Covid-19 hurt Nike sales more than expected in F4Q20, and FY21 sales growth is planned to be muted. Despite headwinds that should continue through F1H21, we view NKE’s LT bull-case remains intact."

Bank of America (Buy, $110 price objective): "We are lowering our F21 EPS to $2.05 (from $2.55) given continued revenue and gross margins declines in F1H on significantly lower wholesale shipments as NKE looks to rebalance supply and demand in an overall promotional marketplace in N. America and EMEA (despite recent positive sell-through trends at retail). However, we expect a return to growth in F2H as N. America and EMEA wholesale declines moderate, e-commerce momentum continues (NKE digital accelerated to +triple digits through June despite store re-openings), and +double-digit growth in China (in line with May trend). Importantly, NKE expects inventory to normalize by F2Q21(vs. +31% y/y in F4Q20) given a 30% reduction in fall/holiday factory orders, editing seasonal product lines to improve SKU productivity, and increased liquidations through NKE factory stores."