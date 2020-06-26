Bank of America drops iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to an Underperform rating from a prior stance of Neutral on a call tied to valuation.

"The stock's rally since 1Q20 earnings (+31% vs. S&P 500) has been supported by data points showing strong sell-through in April and May and increased interest in iRobot’s products (based on Google Trends data) amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, IRBT recently raised its 2Q20 guidance, which suggests revenue growth of +0-4% y/y vs. our prior forecast for -28% y/y."

Analyst John Babcock: "While these factors drive our estimates higher, we don’t believe recent sell-through trends are necessarily indicative of acceleration in the robot vacuum category and expect a re-rating of multiples as growth rates normalize. As such, we now value the stock at 14x EV/EBITDA (was 21x) on our new 2021 estimate and 30x P/E (was 45x)."

BofA assigns a price objective of $77 to iRobot vs. the average Wall Street PT of $81.86.