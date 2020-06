The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted positive opinions backing expended labels for the following drugs:

Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Cosentyx (secukinumab): moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in patients at least six years old who are candidates for systemic therapy. Xolair (omalizumab): chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir): chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection in patients at least six years old and weighing at least 17 kg.

Celltrion Healthcare's Remsima (infliximab), a biosimilar to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Remicade: subcutaneous formulation for adults with Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis.

Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Zavicefta (ceftazidime/avibactam): bacteremia associated with complicated intra-abdominal infection, complicated urinary tract infection (including pyelonephritis) or hospital-acquired pneumonia (including ventilator-associated pneumonia).

Final decisions from the European Commission usually take ~60 days.