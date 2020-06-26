For the India-specific program, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is providing stores with digital log software and a QR code that, when scanned, provides a shopper with the store's entire inventory, discount offers, and product reviews.

Customers can select items in the app and pay using Amazon Pay.

The company piloted the program two months ago and has now rolled out to over 10,000 shops, including Big Bazaar, MedPlus, and More Supermarkets.

Amazon points out the social distancing benefits of the digital storefronts, which don't require shoppers to step into the store or physically handle cards or cash.

The Smart Store push is Amazon's latest move into India's brick-and-mortar retailers. The tech giant is a stakeholder and the authorized online sales channel for retail giant Future Retail, which operates more than 1,500 stores in the region.