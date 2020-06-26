Darden and peers face slower reopening risk

  • Cowen weighs in on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) after the restaurant company posted a stronger-than-anticipated FQ4 report and outlook.
  • Analyst Andrew Charles: "Darden continues to showcase week-over-week improvement and achieved positive operating cash flow in the most recent week. Shares seem reliant on growing dine-in sales as the off-premise business has plateaued, which could see risk amid mounting COVID-19 hotspots. We maintain a positive longer term bias, though have difficulty looking through a near term, slower reopening narrative."
  • Cowen keeps a Market Perform rating on Darden and price target of $77.
  • The firm's cautious stance on Darden could apply to much of the restaurant sector, also at risk of seeing off-premise sales growth top out and rising COVID-19 anxiety. Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) come to mind (compare share price performance).
