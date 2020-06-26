Mako Mining announces $28.4M private placement of units

  • Mako Mining (OTCQB:MAKOF) has entered into an agreement with underwriters led by Stifel GMP for private placement financing of an aggregate 30M units at $0.40/unit.
  • Also, a large shareholder intends to subscribe for 41M units in a concurrent non-brokered private placement, on the same terms.
  • The total gross proceeds are expected to be $28.4M.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund remaining capital expenditures at the San Albino Gold Project, for debt repayment and working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date July 16.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.