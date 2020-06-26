Mako Mining announces $28.4M private placement of units
Jun. 26, 2020 8:08 AM ETMako Mining Corp. (MAKOF)MAKOFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mako Mining (OTCQB:MAKOF) has entered into an agreement with underwriters led by Stifel GMP for private placement financing of an aggregate 30M units at $0.40/unit.
- Also, a large shareholder intends to subscribe for 41M units in a concurrent non-brokered private placement, on the same terms.
- The total gross proceeds are expected to be $28.4M.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund remaining capital expenditures at the San Albino Gold Project, for debt repayment and working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date July 16.